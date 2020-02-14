|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father and husband Roy in his 82nd year, after a brief battle with cancer. His last days were spent surrounded by family at Emmanuel House Hospice. He was born in Birmingham, England to parents Jack and Lillian Cox (née Brush). He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce (née Rundle), twin daughters Meredith Beacroft (Neil) and Stacy Dwyer (Brandon), and three amazing grandchildren, Desmond Beacroft, Damian Beacroft, and Myrah Dwyer. He was the oldest brother to Jennifer (Peter Newberry), John (Mary O'Connell), Bruce (Una O'Reilly) and uncle to Ann Newberry and Frank Cox-O'Connell. Roy had many jobs throughout his life including working for the Guelph City Planning Department, Stelco, The Salvation Army and McMaster University. During his time at Stelco, he was very active within his labour union USW 1005. Roy was known for his volunteerism and activism. His daughters have fond memories of Roy serving soup at a soup kitchen in the downtown core of Hamilton. His interests included gardening, fishing, creative writing, playing a variety of musical instruments, history and the art of a good debate. He really loved his cat Andy, his constant companion and an immense source of joy. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the fine folks at Emmanuel House Hospice who cared for Roy so well. Family and friends please join us for a celebration of Roy's Life at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. E. Dundas, ON, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Service to be held at 12:30 p.m. (additional parking at the Air Force Club). Donations to Emmanuel House Hospice would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020