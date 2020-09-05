1/
Roy COX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Cox of St. Catharines on September 2, 2020 at the age of 91 has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour. Roy was predeceased by his first wife Audrey and his second wife Sylvia. As well he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Roberta and grandson Daniel. Roy was the proud parent of 4 children Elaine (Mike), Brian (Allison), Jeff, Michelle (Joel), 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was so blessed to have his 90th birthday party with most of the family able to be there. Roy was born in Saskatchewan and came to Ontario in 1952 for work. He worked in sales most of his life. He enjoyed meeting and chatting with people. During his last few years, he spent time at the Fairview Mall in St. Catharines visiting with a special group of friends and having a coffee with them. Most importantly Roy was a strong follower of Christ for all of his adult life as a member of the Church of Christ and Bethany Church. A graveside service was held at Oakhill Cemetery in Brantford. If so desired, donations may be made to Omagh Bible Camp (http://campomagh.org/support-omagh/donate) or to the Diabetes Canada (https://www.diabetes.ca/donate) or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved