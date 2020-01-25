Home

Roy Douglas MacDonald

Roy Douglas MacDonald Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lakeview Retirement Centre at the age of 90. He will be missed by his wife of 35 years, Audrey Macdonald, his son Paul, his daughter Sarah (Ernie) Ricker and is predeceased by his son Stephen. He will also be missed by his stepchildren Dean (Susan) Reynolds and Ellen Reynolds and by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Olive Hunt and by many nieces and nephews. Doug was born and raised in Hamilton, one of eight children - two sisters and five brothers. Audrey and Doug enjoyed travelling where Doug could practice his love for photography. He was a kind and gentle man who left a mark wherever he went, whether serving at Stoney Creek United Church, singing with the Stoney Creek Barbershop Chorus or just enjoying time with his grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
