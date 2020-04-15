|
Roy Hinchcliffe, 87, passed away April 4th 2020, at his home. He was born January 11, 1933 in Hamilton, Ontario to Percy and Mabel Hinchcliffe. An alumnus of McMaster University, he founded Hinchy's restaurant and service station in Elfrida and later built and managed the Ridge Drive In. Roy retired after 29 years at Baycoat. A talented carpenter, many family and friends will remember him by treasuring a piece of his work. He will be missed by his children, Cindy Carter (Evan), Mark Hinchcliffe, Denise Hinchcliffe Jason Hinchcliffe (Sandra) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special uncle to Pat Garbett (Wayne) and a special friend to Stan and Gloria Botts and family. He also leaves his first wife Ann Douglas. He was preceded in death by his sister Jean Weatherley and second wife Linda (Fairhurst) Hinchcliffe. We will celebrate his life at a later time.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020