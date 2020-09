Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital, on September 25, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved uncle, dad and friend of Heather (Andrew) Bache. Survived by his sister Shirley (the late Ken). Predeceased by his brothers Bill, John and Bruce. Will be missed by nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of 8 West at the Hamilton General Hospital. As per Roy's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service.