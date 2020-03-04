|
|
Peacefully passed away at home in his 81st year with family surrounding him on March 1st. Roy will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 58 years Margaret (nee Jaggard) and wonderful children Sue (Mike), Michael (Karen), and Brian (Janet). Grandfather of Samantha (Andrew), Jennifer, Joe, Katelyne, Tyler, Rick, Vanessa, Isaac, Marcus, Julia, and Amelia. Great Grandfather to Jordan, Savannah, Michael, Nevaeh, Aurora, Madison, Adalyn, Nathan, Mckenna-Lyne, Grayson, and Carter. Survived by his sister Marie and many nieces and nephews. Roy had a passion for all sports and spent many hours following his favourite teams, Yankees and Habs. Roy was very appreciative of his helpful neighbours and many friends he met at Tim Hortons, Goodlife Fitness, West Mountain Baseball Association, and Bethel Gospel Tabernacle Church over the years. Many thanks to Dr. Leber, Dr. Swaminath, Dr. Sharma, Dr. Winemaker, and Dr. Stallwood. Special thanks to Victor and the Palliative Care team for taking great care and support during this time. Visitation will take place at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, Ontario Friday March 6th 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and 7 p.m - 9 p.m. Memorial service will be held at Bay Gardens on March 7th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to CAP (Cancer Assistance Program).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020