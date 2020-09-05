In Joyous Celebration of Life Ruby Bernice Portuondo December 15, 1921 - September 1, 2020 With loving family by her side, Ruby passed as peacefully as possible at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. After a brief stay at the hospital, Ruby's wish was to return home, and be surrounded by familiar faces and people she loved. At 98-years old, Ruby said she had lived a good life, saw the Lord's hand deliver her through every challenging season, and knew without any doubt how much she was loved. She worked hard, travelled well, retired as a registered operating room nurse for the Henderson Hospital, Hamilton; and was a faithful friend, honourary grandma and inspiring matriarch to many. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, December 15, 1921, and also known as "Dolly", Ruby was a child of Daniel Donaldson and Mabel Stewart. Ruby was predeceased by all her beloved brothers and sisters: Birdie Donaldson, Ronald Donaldson, Beryl Donaldson, Margaret Donaldson, Vernice (Bibby) Murray, and twins Hyacinth Williams and Ernest Donaldson. Survived by close friend and daughter, Norma Kroezen. Predeceased by ex-son-in-law Nicolaas Kroezen. Beloved grandmother to Jennifer Kroezen, and granddaughter Denise Tsekrekos, married to Andrew Tsekrekos. Great grandma (GG-ma) to Karl, Jacob, Arianna, Daniel and Sophie Tsekrekos. The family is grateful to the home hospice / mobile healthcare team who helped make Ruby's final wishes possible. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at the CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., Hamilton, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5-8 pm. A private funeral service to celebrate Ruby's life will take place at the Cresmount Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 11th officiated by Reverend Leon Burke from Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Service will be live streamed at 11 am. Link to be provided on funeral home website. A short dedication will follow in the Garden of the Good Sheppard at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emily's House children's hospice in Toronto, or Church of the Resurrection in Hamilton, with appreciation. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com