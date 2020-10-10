1/1
Ruby Doreen (Revelle) SORENSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on October 8, 2020, with family at her side. She grew up in Kingston and spent much of her life there, working at Rideaucrest Home where her compassion brought joy to many residents. Ruby had a gift for telling stories from the past, a knack for forming instant friendships and an independent spirit. She baked wonderful pies and was a loyal Blue Jays fan. Ruby will be deeply missed by her sons Roy Charles (Ann) of Guelph, Jon Charles (Rhonda) of Blackfalds, Alberta, and Jason Charles (Gord) of Fort Erie. She was predeceased by her son Steven Charles (Ann). Ruby was a caring Nana and will be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. We are grateful to Hamilton General Hospital staff. Special thanks to Ruby's neighbour, Beverly Babic, for her kindness and friendship. Donations may be made to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA (https://hbspca.com). On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved