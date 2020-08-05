It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rudolph Burke on July 30, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital. Beloved husband to Elizabeth (Bette) Underwood for over 40 years. Loving father of Paul, Andy and Christopher. Step-father to Jennifer. Rudy will be greatly missed by his sister-in-law Kim and brothers-in-law Dale and Wayne. Rudy Also leaves loving nieces and nephews and cousins in England. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations to the heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.