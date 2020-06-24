Suddenly, after a pleasant day visiting with family, Rudolph (Rudy) Johnson, in his 97th year, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence, the Village of Wentworth Heights. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Lillian Johnson (Eatock). A devoted family man, he will be lovingly remembered by daughters Barbara Archer (John) and Catherine Hendrix, grandchildren Jared Hendrix (Megan McCabe), Stephanie Hendrix (Alex Zimmerman), Ryan Archer (Melissa), Paul Archer (Candice) and great-grandchildren Katelyn, Ethan, William and Isobel. Retired manager and dedicated employee of Stelco Inc. for forty-five years. Long-time member of St. John United Church, Hamilton, where he participated in many of its organizations. Past board member of St. Peter's Hospital, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Stroke Recovery Association of Hamilton-Wentworth, and the Business Advisory Board of Mohawk College. Past president of the Hamilton Central Kiwanis Club. Member of the Westmount Masonic Lodge, No. 671, as well as the "Golden Horseshoe" Barbershop Chorus. A man with a kind heart and unending concern for others, he will be greatly missed. We would like to thank Rudy's excellent caregiver of five years, Felice Leptig as well as the wonderful, caring staff at The Village of Wentworth Heights retirement home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John United Church would be appreciated. There will be a private graveside service with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.