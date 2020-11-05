Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on October 31, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by Zlata Mravunac, his beloved wife of 38 years. Much loved father of John and Frank (Christine) Mravunac. Loving grandfather to Nicholas. Cherished brother of Frank (Ann) Mravunac. Rudy is survived and deeply missed by many nieces and nephews here in Canada, Croatia, and the USA. Due to the current pandemic, a private Funeral Mass and burial will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 905-547-1121.