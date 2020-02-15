|
Finally at peace, Russell passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Brenda. Father of Christopher (Nicole) and Andrew. Papa of Samantha, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Dakota and Tyler. Survived by his mom Margaret Cleaver (96 years), brother Harvey, sisters Margaret and Susan, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Harvey and brother Frank. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. www.marlattfhhamiltom.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020