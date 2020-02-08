|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Doug Catley announces his passing after a lengthy illness, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 56 years. Doug will be lovingly missed and remembered by his mother, Georgina, (predeceased by his father Hank), his children Sarah (Colby), Sadie (Evan), Samantha and Shirley, as well as his sisters Gina (Andy), Tracey (Allen) and predeceased by Janice. Doug will also be sadly missed by his long-time companion, Patty Garrity and his six grand children, Tyson, Georgia, Taya, Alabama, Tynne and Chip, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 7 - 9 p.m. followed by the service in the chapel on Wednesday, February 12, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020