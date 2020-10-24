With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Russell after a life well lived in his 100th year at The Meadows LTC in Ancaster, Ontario. Predeceased in 2004 by his beloved wife Ruth after 59 years of marriage, his parents Ed and Maud Tassie and sister Marguerite Orrell (Jack). Russ is survived by his daughter Cheryl Phippard and son-in-law Terry, sister Jean Salmon (Bernie) with nieces Joanne and Donna, of B.C. Nephew Jim Orrell (Lynda) and nieces Marlene Williamson (Ian), Diane Cather (John), sister-in-law Margaret Marks (Alfred) of Ottawa and many other nieces and nephews from the Ottawa area. Russell joined the Canadian Army where he was attached to the 6th Coast Battery of the 16th Coast Regiment before being stationed in Ottawa where he met and married Ruth Marks. Russ will be remembered by family and friends alike for his love of his Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. You always planned your visits with Russ between games. He was also passionate about his pocket book collection and spent many hours searching through garage sales for the latest deals. We still have enough books to open a store. Russ will be remembered as a proud Snow Bird and really enjoyed his 40 plus years wintering and holidaying at his home in Florida. This obit would not be complete unless we told everyone that his wish when blowing out the candles of his 99th birthday cake was "Another cake with 100 candles in the top". A special note of thanks to the management and staff at the Meadows LTC for the exceptional care given to Russell, especially towards the end where they made sure that he was comfortable and pain free. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A private family service and burial will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre in Scarborough, Ontario on Monday, October 26, 2020. Look up in the sky tonight. You will notice there us one more shining star.



