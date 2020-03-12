Home

Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Ruth Ann PENDAKIS-VIVIAN

Ruth Ann PENDAKIS-VIVIAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Barry Vivian. Cherished mother of Paul Pendakis (Keli) and step-mother of Drusilla Vivian, Tamara Vivian and Richard Vivian (Erin). Loving Nanny of Clayton and Liam Pendakis and Coral, Ocean, Ethan and Lucy Vivian. Predeceased by her brother and sister. Missed also by her nephew Albert Green and his family. Ruth Ann will always be remembered for her feisty spirit, dedication and unconditional love for family. She will be sadly missed. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the COPD Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. www.smithsfh.com " In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, No one else will even fill."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020
