Ruth-Ann Pendakis-Vivian
The Pendakis-Vivian family would like to thank friends and family for their support following Ruth-Ann's passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Due to the recent pandemic a Celebration of Life has been postponed until Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) If desired, memorial contributions to the COPD Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family.www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
1:00 - 3:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
