The Pendakis-Vivian family would like to thank friends and family for their support following Ruth-Ann's passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Due to the recent pandemic a Celebration of Life has been postponed until Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) If desired, memorial contributions to the COPD Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family.www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.