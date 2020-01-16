|
The family of the late Ruth Byron wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends, family and neighbours for their outpouring of love and kindness, the many expressions of sympathy, the floral tributes, the cards and for the charitable donations in memory of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away December 30, 2019. We would also like to thank the Reverend Shelley Smith and the U.C.W. of Delta United Church for all their help during this time of sorrow. The Byron Family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020