It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing on December 30, 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Victor Byron. Loving mother of James and his wife Joan. Predeceased by son Robin. Grandmother to Paul (Laura), Laura (Jeff) and Catherine (Peter) and great-grandmother to Lucy. Her working career went from The Right House, Stirling Oil and Hill's TV. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11th at Delta United Church, 47 Ottawa St. S. between Main & King. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Many thanks to the staff of Abington Court Retirement Residence and the PSWs of CBI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Delta United Church would be appreciated by the family.
