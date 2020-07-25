1/1
Ruth Elaine (Dean) Worrall
1929 - 2020
, born May 5, 1929 in Stratford Ont. to Beatrice and Herbert Dean. Ruth loved life and embraced it with passion and enthusiasm. She excelled at school, making a strong contribution to sports including cheerleading for the Hamilton Wildcats Football team. (the predecessor of the Hamilton Tiger Cats) She became a Registered Nurse prior to marrying the love of her life, Jack Douglas Worrall(1927-1957). She dedicated her life to raising her four children, Stephen Douglas Worrall(1952-2008), Barbara Ruth Rose(Larry), Robert John Worrall, and David Norman Worrall(Donna) 1957-2015. Ruth had a long and varied career in Nursing throughout the Hamilton- Burlington area as well as private nursing in Oakville and Barbados. In retirement she pursued her interests in the arts through singing and painting. Her strength and positive attitude defined her and was the guiding light for those around her. She will be greatly missed by her son Robert(Bob) Worrall, her daughter Barbara(Larry), and daughter-in-law Donna. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren Jenny Rose, David(Karen) Rose, Greg(Acacia) Rose, Andrew(Denise) Rose, and Bob(Alyssa) Worrall who will cherish her memory and pass her love for life on to her great-grandchildren, Piper, Lulu, and Charlie Rose, and Connor, Ellice, Isla, and Cecelia Worrall. There will be a family interment at White Chapel Cemetery. In honour of Ruth do something generous for someone in need and be kind to your neighbours.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wendy Bulley nee: Martin
Student
