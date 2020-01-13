|
Thanks be to God, pain free and peacefully Mom walked quietly in the arms of her first love Russell, her son Wayne and grandson Andrew. Also in the welcoming party were parents Walter and Violet Atkin and brothers Bud, Howard (Irene) and Donnie. Loving mother to Danny and Sandy, Howard and Lynne, Linda and Greg Cochrane, Ruth and Jamie Case, Jeff and Judy, Karen and Phil Jones. The endless love for her grand and great-grandchildren will always be cherished. Will be greatly missed by sister-in-law Brenda, nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friend Roberta Hill. Ruth was born and raised in West Hamilton and had many fond memories of growing up there as well as spending summers on the Hamilton Bay. She joined Bell Telephone as an operator at 15 years of age and for many years was instrumental in making the "Bell Gals Reunion" a great success. Ruth and Russell married in 1950 and as the children came along she became a stay-at-home mom. As an accomplished seamstress Ruth started her own home business and for 55 years her forte was bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses. There was not a bride's vision that she could not bring to fruition. Mom was a 45 year member of "TOPS" Ontario #40 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and very active in the Mount Hamilton United Church until it closed in 2012. There she served in a number of positions but spent most of her years on the property committee. Ruth loved her crossword puzzles, reading "The Spec" and still cheered on those Tiger Cats! Independent to the end, she rarely complained of her increasing pain. Her family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. At Mom's request no flowers, no tears and no black. Donations to Hamilton Community Living or Dr. Bob Kemp would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020