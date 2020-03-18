Home

Ruth Furry

June 25, 1940 - March 18, 2019 In memory of my dear wife Ruth, who passed away one year today. Gone are the days we used to share, but in my heart you are always there. The gates of memory will never close, I miss you dearly more than anyone knows. The year has swiftly passed and the pain is still there. I only want to see you and hug you once again in life, I love you dearly in death I love you still and my heart only you can fill. Loving husband Harry, sons Gary and Jason and families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020
