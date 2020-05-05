April 29, 2020. Ruth Grace Spencer (née Peacock) died peacefully at Manotick Place Retirement Community at age 94. Born on January 20, 1926 in Hamilton, Ontario, Ruth was the daughter of loving parents Alexander and Dorothy Peacock. She was predeceased by her beloved brothers Kenneth (Betty/Mary), Hugh (Isabel) and Ralph (Irene). Ruth is predeceased by the love of her life, Fred Spencer (March 28, 2020). Separated by only a few short weeks, they are together again. Ruth and Fred met during Fred's RAF training at Mount Hope and were engaged soon after. They wrote hundreds of letters until Fred returned to Canada and they married on November 5, 1947. Ruth is survived by their two daughters, Mavis and Jacqueline, and their grandchildren Anna (Scott), Emily (Trevor), Christopher (Amy) and Patrick, and their great-grandchildren Grace, Ben, Ruth, Alexis, Alexandra and Indy. An avid naturalist, Ruth hit her stride as an amateur birder by the shores and wetlands of lovely New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she and Fred spent many happy winters. They always returned to Hamilton, the city she was proud to call home. They travelled widely, often to visit friends and family and celebrate important occasions. Ruth and Fred were lifelong volunteers with noteworthy roles in both the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. On multiple occasions they visited flood sites and provided front-line relief. Ruth always had time to call or write a letter. She gave her heart to her family and community and was a true friend and help to all she met. She was a beautiful writer and shared her love of life in the poems and essays that came so naturally to her. Ruth's family will remember her when they spend time in nature, as it was she who taught them to appreciate it so deeply. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Tubman Funeral Homes, Kars Chapel. www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.