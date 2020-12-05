1/1
Ruth Guido CIPRIANI
CIPRIANI, Ruth May 23, 1930 - December 3, 2020 CIPRIANI, Guido February 22, 1930 - December 3, 2020 Together in life, together in death. On December 3, 2020 both in their 91st year, Ruth and Guido passed away at their home. Married for over 40 years. They are survived by their brothers and sisters Antonio Cipriani, Nena Lombardi and the late Adelmo, Maria and Sabato Amodeo. Loving aunt and uncle to Vincenzo DiNicola and Leticia Lovato, Piero Amodeo and Kristy Pankhurst, Giulio and Cindy Amodeo. And great-aunt and uncle to Carlo, Nena Mara, Julia, Madeline, Lucas, Grace, Nicole, and Anita. Devout in their faith, they will be missed by their Dundas Baptist Church family. A private family interment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of their lives will be planned in the new year. If so desired, a donation to The Hamilton Good Shepherd Venture Centre Emergency Food Program would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
