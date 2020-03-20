|
Our mother passed away on March 19, 2020 (23 Adar 1, 5780). She was born in Peterborough, and later lived in Toronto. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Labol Levy for 65 years. Theirs was an enduring love story. Ruth was the wonderful mother of Mark and Lisa, Elaine and John Danson, and Anita and Sam Lieberman. Her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren are her greatest legacy. Her family meant everything to her. She was an accomplished woman in her own right. She could always be counted on to provide the right advice for the right situation. She was a modern woman who imparted the traditions and values of Judaism to her children. She was that rare individual who always put others' needs before her own. She was loving and wise until her final day, a true woman of valour. We thank Shalom Village and its staff for their care. We are especially grateful to "my Loida", Mercy, Tess, Emma, Meg, Anna, Janice, Marilyn, Kat, and Laurie for their respectful and abiding kindness to Ruth during the past several months. In keeping with Ruth's personal wishes, and due to current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery on Friday March 20. There will be no shiva. If desired, donations may be made to Shalom Village, 905-529-1613, or to shalomvillage.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020