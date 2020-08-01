Peacefully passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 92. Ruth was first ordained into the Anglican Church in 1960 as a deaconess, then later as a priest in 1983. She touched many hearts, was loved by many, and will be missed by all and never forgotten. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Canon Philip Jefferson. Fondly remembered and loved by her step-sons Stephen (Joan), Paul, and John (Tracey). Cherished Gran of Lesley, Matt, Philip, Melanie, Emily, and eight great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Bev Hattersley, and staff at St. Peter's Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Dr. Catherine Demers, Dr. Kim McCallum, and the staff at Amica at Dundas. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. James Anglican Church, Dundas would be appreciated. For information on how to donate, please follow the link on St. James' website. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel", Dundas Facebook page to live stream the private graveside service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. ~ Always In Our Hearts and Minds ~