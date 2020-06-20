Ruth Marie ELLIOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the family of Ruth Marie Elliott, age 67, announce her passing on June 17, 2020. Ruth was the daughter of William and Annie Elliott of Dundas. She leaves behind her sisters Bonnie (Dennis) Hagan and Joan (Donald) Fletcher, brothers Roger (Kate) Elliott and Raymond Elliott. Ruth was a fun and loving aunt to her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews who adored her. Ruth spent most of her life living in Dundas, went to Dundana School, Parkside High School and Mohawk College. She began her career at the Dundas Public Library and retired from McMaster University, Health Sciences Library after 36 years of service. Ruth cherished her time spent with her many dedicated friends who where always supportive when she needed them most. Ruth's family would like to acknowledge the expert and compassionate care of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, physicians and staff, in particular Dr. Matthew Miller, Nephrologist, the Dialysis Unit and 7 Nephrology. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, Charlton Campus Hemodialysis Unit. The family will hold a private interment due to current conditions. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." - Isadora James Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved