It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the family of Ruth Marie Elliott, age 67, announce her passing on June 17, 2020. Ruth was the daughter of William and Annie Elliott of Dundas. She leaves behind her sisters Bonnie (Dennis) Hagan and Joan (Donald) Fletcher, brothers Roger (Kate) Elliott and Raymond Elliott. Ruth was a fun and loving aunt to her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews who adored her. Ruth spent most of her life living in Dundas, went to Dundana School, Parkside High School and Mohawk College. She began her career at the Dundas Public Library and retired from McMaster University, Health Sciences Library after 36 years of service. Ruth cherished her time spent with her many dedicated friends who where always supportive when she needed them most. Ruth's family would like to acknowledge the expert and compassionate care of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, physicians and staff, in particular Dr. Matthew Miller, Nephrologist, the Dialysis Unit and 7 Nephrology. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, Charlton Campus Hemodialysis Unit. The family will hold a private interment due to current conditions. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." - Isadora James Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.