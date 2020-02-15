Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Maude SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Maude SULLIVAN Obituary
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, Ruth entered into rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville, in her 70th year. Beloved wife and best friend to Fred for 51 years. Loving mother to Kim Fuca (Jerry), Charlie (Laura), Duane (Sandy) and predeceased by her son Derek. She was a proud grandmother to Breanna, Justin, Jeremy, Taylor, Crystal, Caitlin, Justin, Joshua and a dear great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her in-laws and their families. A celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a later date. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -