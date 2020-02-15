|
|
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, Ruth entered into rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville, in her 70th year. Beloved wife and best friend to Fred for 51 years. Loving mother to Kim Fuca (Jerry), Charlie (Laura), Duane (Sandy) and predeceased by her son Derek. She was a proud grandmother to Breanna, Justin, Jeremy, Taylor, Crystal, Caitlin, Justin, Joshua and a dear great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her in-laws and their families. A celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a later date. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020