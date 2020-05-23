It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Mitchell, a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana and Great Nana. Ruth joins her loving husband, Wilfred, where they will once again be united and forever together. Predeceased by her siblings - Fred, Frank and Lillian. Loving mother to; Lynda Cline (Gary), Donna Donnelly (Sean), Roy Mitchell (Cheryl) and Sharon Marchese (Mario), and Nana and Great Nana to many she so loved. Growing up in Toronto and spending her family years in Mississauga, Ruth and Wilf retired together and enjoyed life golfing and making lifelong friends for many years in Grand Bend. More recently Ruth moved to Hamilton and resided at The Court at Rushdale where she received tremendous care and made many new friendships. While an avid knitter and card player, Ruth was especially passionate about her Toronto sports teams - the Maple Leafs, Raptors and Blue Jays. She was able to see them all win their championships in her lifetime. Ruth's final resting place is once again at the side of her loving husband Wilf at Glendale Cemetery in Etobicoke. Special thanks to the amazing and caring staff at The Court at Rushdale for keeping our Mom safe and loved during these difficult times and also to the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital 7th Floor stroke unit. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date with extended family and friends. We will miss Mom's smile, sense of humour and all of our great times together.



