With broken hearts and deepest love, we announce the peaceful passing of our Mom and Gramma in her 92nd year with her family by her side at St. Peter's Hospital on November 28, 2020. Predeceased by husband Robert Walter Harris in 2011 and beloved Mom to Robin Gagnon, Kim Harper and son-in-law Robert. Loving and cherished Gramma to Derek (Carly) and Brent Gagnon and soon to arrive Great Grandbaby. Ruth was born in Hamilton on February 28, 1929, the youngest daughter of Frances Jennetta Best and Roy Wilson Thompson. Predeceased by her sister Gertrude (the late Thomas R.) Birnie and brother Harold (Margaret) Thompson. Predeceased by Bob's sisters and brothers - Marion, Lorna, Gordon and wife Dorothy Bruce, Ivan Harris and wife Frances Marino. Survived by sisters-in-law Maureen Corsini, Ruth McAlpine (David) and Heather Reid. Forever loved by many nieces and nephews. Ruth retired from the downtown Robinson's Department Store where she proudly served in Ladies Accessories/Hosiery/Neckwear for 30 years. She pursued her love of swimming into her 80's as a member of the MacNab Street YWCA. Ruth loved her garden, a good cup of Tim's coffee, her pet canaries, and was a big fan of the Blue Jays. She enjoyed independent living in her home until a very recent hospitalization and was the last remaining original homeowner on her street shared with amazing neighbours. She will always be remembered for her laughter, stories, and dedication to her girls and grandsons. There is no funeral, per Mom's instructions. Family and close friends will gather privately to remember her. Floral tributes and donations are respectfully declined. Please remember our Mom in your own way. She might hope that you enjoy a Blue Jays game. "Remember me in your heart, your thoughts, and your memories... For if you always think of me, I will have never gone." Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting the Condolence Site of M.A.Clark & Sons Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store