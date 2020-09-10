Ruth Thomas

It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the passing of Ruth Emily Thomas in her 92nd year. Predeceased by the love of her life Tony Thomas (1990). Ruth was a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sadly missed by her sons and daughter in laws, Brian (Kathy) and Jeff (Aleisha), grandchildren, Amanda (Tim), Michael (Liz), Mackenzie, and Dylan (Paige), and great grandchildren, Jayda, Brody, Nash and Indie. Ruth was born in Prince Albert and married Tony from Regina. They enjoyed living in many places throughout Canada, Calgary, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Regina, Peterborough, Scarborough and finally settled in Burlington as Tony's job with NCR took them on this journey. Ruth worked for Cumis in Burlington, before she retired in 1989. She loved to curl, and was an avid player in her youth. She enjoyed years of curling with Tony at the Burlington Golf and Country Club. A special thank you to Rouge Valley Extendicare nursing and support staff for taking such good care of Ruth over the years. There will be a private family service on Friday September 11th, and a Celebration of Life when restrictions have been lifted due to COVID-19. An internment will take place at Burlington memorial Gardens. In memory of Ruth and for her endless love for all animals, donations can be made to an Animal charity of your choice
.