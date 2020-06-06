Ruth Victoria MILESKI
On June 4th 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved mother of Karen Chase (Bruce; NS) and Andrew E. Mileski (Ottawa). Loving Grandmother of Benjamin Sullivan (Jill; NS) and great-grandmother to Siena. Dear sister of Mary Murphy, Samuel Wilson (Barb) and Donald Wilson (aka Darryl Randall). Predeceased by siblings David and Margaret. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Former Naval officer (HMCS Star), past 'cook' for 29Th Cubs and Scouts troupe, and retiree of Mohawk College. Loved to dance, loved music and family and was a master when it came to baking up a pan of home-made sweets! Arrangements through Cresmount Funeral Home. Interment White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Chapel Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Palliative Care Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Due to government restrictions a private visitation and service will take place. However, the memorial service will be live-streamed for unlimited attendance by friends and family members on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for further details.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
Memorial service
JUN
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
