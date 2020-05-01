Passed away peacefully, at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Fern and by her siblings Will (Sue), George (Veryl) and Mary (Ernie). She will be greatly missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. To God be the glory, for what He accomplished through her, through her life as a missionary in Africa, Cambodia, Thailand and Paris for 40 years. She was church planting among the Cambodian refugees in Paris. She continued to serve the Lord in Stoney Creek at Paramount Alliance Church and in her special seniors group. Many thanks to her church family and special seniors group for the blessing that they have been to her over the years. Due to current events, a private family interment service has taken place. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca. In Ruth's memory, donations to The Christian and Missionary Alliance in Canada, 10-7560 Airport Rd., Mississauga, L4T 4H4. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. John 3:16-17
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.