S. IAN MACDONALD It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ian MacDonald on March 11th, 2020 in his 71st year after his battle with cancer. Beloved husband and best friend for 51 years of Sandra (Belisle) MacDonald. Loving father of Lesley (Don) Kirk, Ian (Deb) MacDonald and Rob (Julie) MacDonald. Fun loving Gpa to Sam, Sara, Jake, Kaylea, Eric, Jaidyn, Ashley, Emma and Laura and beloved four-legged best friend Cheech. Ian was born October 15th, 1949 in Hamilton, to Catherine "Effie" and the late Samuel MacDonald. He will be missed by his siblings Cathy (Bob) Viksne, Sandy (Kate) MacDonald, and Anne (Carmen) Sardo. Ian was a proud Canadian Military Veteran who served his country proudly for thirty years. After retiring from the military as a Sergeant, he returned to his hometown of Hamilton and worked with the Commissionaires. Ian was a lifelong Hamilton Tiger-Cat fan and Scouter. He loved his family, friends, being a Scot, golf, music and getting everyone together for a good time, preferably over a glass of single malt scotch. He will always be remembered for his often-inappropriate but great sense of humour, large heart and generous spirit. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. - 5 p.m on Saturday April 18th at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 163 at 435 Limeridge Rd. E. Hamilton. Donations can be made in his memory to
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020