93 of Aurora Ontario, passed away suddenly on February 18 at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, with her family by her side. Born February 14, 1927. She is survived by her son Bohdan (Paola) Muzyka and Daughter Luba (Steve) Howarth her three grandchildren Sam (Heather) Stewart, Cheryl (Jake) Rousseau, Steve (Jillian) Muzyka. Her three great grandchildren Lucas, Benjamin and Maren. Good friend to Pelegia Maksym, second cousins Luba (Vladimir) Petlura, Orest (Cynthia) Maksym. Sabina was born in Kornica Belarus on February 14, 1927. She remained there until the end of World War II. After the war she immigrated to Canada where her two children were born. She was a hard-working Ukrainian immigrant planting her roots in Hamilton Ontario. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hamilton and remained so until she moved to Aurora, Ontario. Her last years were spent at Park Place retirement home close to her grandchildren. Sabina will be missed and forever in our hearts. A visitation for Sabina will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Of Grace Parish, 15347 Yonge St, Aurora, ON L4G 1N7. Interment Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sabina's memory may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, www.heart&stroke.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020