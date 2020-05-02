Saino GRAZIANI
1926-07-18 - 2020-04-29
Saino passed away peacefully at Clarion Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Adalgisa (nee Carbone). Loved father and father-in-law of Lena and Pasquale Alfieri, Delia and Carmine Trifone, Robert Graziani, and Angela and George Zychowicz. Cherished grandfather of Vince (Dedee), Julie (James), Rob (Mary), Patricia (Mike), Lisa (Dan), Anthony, Matthew, David and Jacob. Precious great-grandfather to Alexandra, Luca, Isaac-Daniel, Adrianna, Sophia, Daniel, Jordan, Ava, Jessica and Selena. Loving brother and brother-in-law of the late Francesco Graziani (Lucia), the late Maria Furlanetto-Bucci (Aurelio Furlanetto and Nanni Bucci) and the late Antonietta Martinelli (Rosilio). Predeceased by many sisters and brothers who remained in Italy. Survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives in Canada and Italy. Born in the beautiful town of Secinaro, Abruzzo, Italy, Saino and Ada married and in 1957 immigrated to start a life in Canada built on hard work and devotion to family. He was a dedicated employee of Stelco for over 30 years. He was a member of the Secinarese Club, loved gardening, carpentry and the outdoors. His wine was a favourite among many. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Clarion Nursing Home for their compassionate and loving care. A private viewing and entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington will take place. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
