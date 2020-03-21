Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Sally Lynn FOURNIER


1955 - 09
Sally Lynn FOURNIER Obituary
Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 in her 65th year with her loving family by her side. She leaves behind siblings Bill (Sharon), Diane (Dennis), Linda (Doug) and her twin sister Anne (Mark). Predeceased by her parents and brothers Gord and Bobby. She will be greatly missed. A very special thanks to the Grace Villa staff for all of their great care, kindness and compassion. As per Sally's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Fournier family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
