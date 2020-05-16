It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and Nonno, Salvatore (Turiddu) Adamo in his 80th year, on May 8th, 2020. Born in Castelvetrano, Sicily, Italy. Beloved husband of Maria (Titone) Adamo of 45 years, father of Enrico (Laura), Annarita (Andrew) Hinchey, Linda (Scott). Loving Nonno of Gianluca, Giacomo and Isabella. Predeceased by his parents, Enrico & Anna Adamo and in-laws Luciano & Enza Titone. He will be greatly missed by all brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and his nieces and nephews from Canada, Italy and France. Salvatore had many passions including, gardening, making wine, watching soccer, and hosting many family gatherings with his home cooking. A special thank you to the medical team at Juravinksi Hospital intensive care unit. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Due to current circumstances with the pandemic, funeral services have been reserved for immediate family. His wishes were to be cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. "Ti vogliamo tanto bene, e ti porteremo sempre nei nostri cuori." Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.