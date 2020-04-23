|
Peacefully, at the Hamilton General Hospital, Salvatore Cino passed in his 85th year of natural causes. Beloved husband of Giuseppina Cino (nee Scozzari). Loving father of Savlatore and Brigitte Cino, Luigi and Teri Cino, Mario, and John and Grace Cino. Cherished Nonno for Sabrina and Lucas, Chantal and Rachel, and Jacob. Predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Rosalia Cino and Salvatore and Maria Scozzari. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family and friends here and in Italy. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020