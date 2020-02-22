|
|
Salvatore was taken from us too early in his 80th year. He passed away at the Juravinski Hospital surrounded by his family and in the hearts of his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 53 years and the love of his life Anna Maria (Petti). He will be missed by his adoring children Carmela (Tony) Oliverio, Elena (Peter) Virga and Giuseppe (Silvana) Cocuzza. Salvatore lived for his grandchildren Anthony and Cristian Oliverio, Alessia and Daniel Virga, Dante and Simona Cocuzza. He is survived by his sister Dina (Luigi) Manzo. He is predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Carmela Cocuzza and his sister Antonietta Pulvirenti and Nicolò Cocuzza. He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Antonio and Josie Petti. He will be guided in heaven by his brother-in-law Ciro Petti and his mother-in-law Elena Petti. He will be missed by his sister-in-law in Italy, Daniela Petti. He was adored by his many nieces and nephews. Salvatore was a retired Dofasco employee of 25 years and proud to be a member of the Dofasco family. He was a patron of the Azzuri Italian Club and will be missed by his friends there. He was an avid Juventus Soccer Club fan and will continue to cheer them on from heaven. He will be missed by his many friends and neighbours. Thank you to the Juravinski Hospital C3 staff (Doctors, Nurses and HCA). Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Our Lady of Lourdes site, 416 Mohawk Road East, Hamilton on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Entombment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, memorial donations made to the Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020