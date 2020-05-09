With sadness we announce the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather. Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 89th year. Husband of Franca, father of Joe and Michelle, Al and Josie, Mary and Tony (Losak), and John. Grandfather to Daniel, Matthew (Julia), Michael, Marina, and Antonio. Son of the late Giuseppe and Marianna Cosentino. Survived by his sister Angela Scozzari (Charlie) and brother-in-law Luigi Picone. Predeceased by his brother Giovanni, brother Gaetano (Teresa) Cosentino, sister Nunzia Gallo (Charlie), and sister Alda Picone. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19, a private funeral has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses that cared for our father during his illness. If desired, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.



