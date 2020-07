Or Copy this URL to Share

We would like to cancel the memorial service that was going to take place on July 4th, for Salvatore Cosentino, who passed away April 17, 2020. The service was supposed to take place at St Luke's Catholic Church, 200 Mount Albion Road, Hamilton. A service will take place at a later date. From the Cosentino family



