|
|
On February 14, 2020, Salvatore Cusimano peacefully passed away in his 98th year surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband of Maria for over 65 years, father of nine, grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of four. Salvatore was a caring, humble and selfless man who always put others first. He had a strong faith, valued higher education and believed that family was the cornerstone of society. He built a legacy marked by love, commitment and never ending encouragement. He cherished spending time together with family and friends. He mentored so many, gave generously and loved to share life stories and capture memories for people through his beautiful photos. His life was inspirational to those who met him. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and many others who so deeply cared for him especially his adoring wife. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. East. Scarborough on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 19th, at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Church (3 Combermere Dr, North York). Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or a memorial to be set up in Salvatore's name at www.gofundme.com/f/salvatore-cusimano-memorial-fund
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020