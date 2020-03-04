|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Salvatore, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy illness at St. Peter's Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Alfonsa 'Florence' nee Cino, for 64 years. Loving father of Sam 'Salvatore' Esposto and his wife Karen, and Dr. Frank 'Francesco' Esposto, and his wife Rhonda. Cherished nonno of Daniel and Krystal Esposto, and Nicholas and Jennifer Esposto. Bisnonno of Dominic, Gabriel, and Mila. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Calogera and Salvatore Sardo, the late Giuseppe Esposto, the late Francesco Esposto, Peter and Ann Esposto, Angela and the late Calogero Falco Abramo, the late Pietro and Santina Cino, the late Salvatore and Margherita Cino, Rosa and the late Salvatore Esposto, Anna and the late Filippo Seminerio, and the late Calogera 'Lina' and Mario Gelsumini. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Belgium. Salvatore was a proud employee of Dofasco for 25 years. A special thank you to Dr. Sabouba, St. Peter's Hospital Ward 3 West Wing, Drs. Selbie and Lafranier, Nurses Corrine, Christina, especially Carla and Leslie, the P.S.Ws and all caregivers for the kindness and compassion shown to Salvatore. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Vigil prayers Thursday at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 50 Brucedale Ave. E., on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In kindness, donations to Hamilton Health Sciences Juravinski Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020