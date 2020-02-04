|
Suddenly with great sadness on Sunday, February 2, 2020, Sam Ginnetti at the age of 74 years passed away. Beloved husband and best friend of Onorina Ginnetti (nee Agostini) for 49 years. Loving father of Selena Lavorato (the late David), Daniela Avarello (Michael) and Pat Ginnetti (Melissa). Cherished Nonno of Adam, Nadia, Samantha, Claudia, Peter & Adriano. Dear brother to Marina Spitale (Cono) and brother-in-law to the late Mario (late Assunta), Antonina (late Biagio), Maria (late Luciano) and Rita (Rinaldo). Sam will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Sam was a proud employee of Stelco for 42 years and also a proud and dedicated member of the Italian Canadian Club of Hamilton. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, February 5th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020