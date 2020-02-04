Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore GINNETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sam" GINNETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suddenly with great sadness on Sunday, February 2, 2020, Sam Ginnetti at the age of 74 years passed away. Beloved husband and best friend of Onorina Ginnetti (nee Agostini) for 49 years. Loving father of Selena Lavorato (the late David), Daniela Avarello (Michael) and Pat Ginnetti (Melissa). Cherished Nonno of Adam, Nadia, Samantha, Claudia, Peter & Adriano. Dear brother to Marina Spitale (Cono) and brother-in-law to the late Mario (late Assunta), Antonina (late Biagio), Maria (late Luciano) and Rita (Rinaldo). Sam will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Sam was a proud employee of Stelco for 42 years and also a proud and dedicated member of the Italian Canadian Club of Hamilton. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, February 5th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -