Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Ginnetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sam" Ginnetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore "Sam" Ginnetti Obituary
GINNETTI, Salvatore "Sam" We have been truly overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love, sympathy and support from our family and friends during the recent loss of our dear husband, father and Nonno. Thank you for your generous charitable donations, floral arrangements, mass intentions, sympathy cards and visitations. We have many cherished memories that will remain in our hearts forever. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 5pm on Saturday, March 7 at Our Lady of Assumption, 63 Highway 20E, Stoney Creek. For those we love can never be more than a thought away... For as long as there is a memory they are in our hearts to stay. The Ginnetti Family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -