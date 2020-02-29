|
GINNETTI, Salvatore "Sam" We have been truly overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love, sympathy and support from our family and friends during the recent loss of our dear husband, father and Nonno. Thank you for your generous charitable donations, floral arrangements, mass intentions, sympathy cards and visitations. We have many cherished memories that will remain in our hearts forever. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 5pm on Saturday, March 7 at Our Lady of Assumption, 63 Highway 20E, Stoney Creek. For those we love can never be more than a thought away... For as long as there is a memory they are in our hearts to stay. The Ginnetti Family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020