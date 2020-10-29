1/2
Salvatore Joseph Ragona
1950-08-05 - 2020-10-17
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore "Sam" Ragona on October 17th. He will be greatly missed by his wife Josephine (Savelli) Ragona , his daughters and son in laws Sara Ragona, Toni Ragona (Mike), Samantha Johnson (Zachary). His grandchildren Jacob Ragona and Elias Johnson. Sister late Francis Ragona. Brothers Paul, Vince (Margaret), Frank (Marta). In laws Rina (late Jim), Rick (Pam), Lida (Len), Late Charlie, Nick (Clara), Joe (Sandra), and Marianne. Many nieces and nephews and long time best friend and coworker Conrad Villeneuve and family. We give thanks to all staff at Dundurn Place Care Center the the dedication and love given to Sam and other residents. There will be a small service with respect to Covid regulations and rules at St John the Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ontario on November 7th at 1 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved