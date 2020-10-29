It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore "Sam" Ragona on October 17th. He will be greatly missed by his wife Josephine (Savelli) Ragona , his daughters and son in laws Sara Ragona, Toni Ragona (Mike), Samantha Johnson (Zachary). His grandchildren Jacob Ragona and Elias Johnson. Sister late Francis Ragona. Brothers Paul, Vince (Margaret), Frank (Marta). In laws Rina (late Jim), Rick (Pam), Lida (Len), Late Charlie, Nick (Clara), Joe (Sandra), and Marianne. Many nieces and nephews and long time best friend and coworker Conrad Villeneuve and family. We give thanks to all staff at Dundurn Place Care Center the the dedication and love given to Sam and other residents. There will be a small service with respect to Covid regulations and rules at St John the Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ontario on November 7th at 1 pm.



