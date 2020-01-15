|
|
Suddenly passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 88th year. Born in Racalmuto, Italy, he came to Canada in 1951. Loving husband of Josephine (Partito) for 65 years. Beloved son of the late Salvatore and Giuseppina Liota. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Anna Liota, the late Peter and Rosa Liota, Luigi and Maria Liota, Joseph and Amalia Liota, the late Sam and Rosa Partito, Joan and the late Harry Partito, the late Mary and Fernando Ricci, the late Nancy Partito, the late Tina and Albert Magri, the late Joanna and Rolando Verticchio, the late Grace and Walter Small, Sarah and the late Rocco Coscarella, Rose and the late Gary Webster, John and Shirley Partito, Joseph and Jeanette Partito, and Pamela and Don Morrison. Salvatore will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and family members. A special thank you to the staff of the Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Thursday from 4-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ann's Church, 120 Sherman Ave N. Hamilton, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Peter's Hospital or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Always in our hearts
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020