Suddenly on January 8, 2020, Salvatore entered into rest in his 88th year. Salvatore was born in 1932 in Racalmuto, Sicily. Beloved husband of Salvatrice (nee Billone) for 63 years. Dearly loved father of Alfonsina 'Florie" Vucicevic and husband Alex and Jennifer Stiller and husband Michael. Much loved Papa of Stefan, Michael, Andrea, Jacob and Christina. Predeceased by his parents Alfonsina and Gaetano Martorelli and his young brother Gino. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Concetta Mirabelli and the late Orazio, Rosario and the late Lucia, Gino, Nicola, Alfonso and Carolina, Giuseppe and Mary. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Salvatore was a founding member of the Trinacria Sports Club and longtime member of Fratellanza Racalmuto Italian Social Club. Salvatore had many hobbies and passions in life including listening to his favourite opera songs, tending to his vegetable garden and most of all spending time with his loving family especially his five grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Sunday, January 12th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Vigil prayers on Sunday at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at All Souls Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In kindness, donations to Parkinson's Society or SPCA would be appreciated by the family. "You will always be missed and forever in our hearts" Ti Amo Papa
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020