Salvatore SARDO

My uncle Sam he was so giving so caring always there for everyone. I always wondered why I loved the old 60's 70's music it and I just recently realized it was because of him. Back in those days kids were allowed to go to weddings and it was those times he would show me how to dance. He loved music and always enjoying life....something that he taught me. He truly was an amazing family man, but his family extended to his nieces and nephews too. Such a kind hearted man who was always there for everyone. Our greatest laugh was how we just keep looking younger and younger...i miss you so much I looked up to you like my father. I am so grateful for all the memories, I will cherish them. I love you uncle Sam forever

Josie Tilbury

Family