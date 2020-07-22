1/1
Salvatore SARDO
SARDO, Salvatore Salvatore (Sam) peacefully passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Graziella Sardo nee Abbate for 52 incredible years. Devoted father of Josie (Rocco) Delle Monache, Rosie Sardo, Carm (Lidia) Sardo. Loving Nonno to his grandchildren, Danielle, Alanna, Gabriella and Salvatore. Cherished brother to the late Filippo (and the late Calogera) Sardo and Maria (and the late Joseph) Stesl in Canada. Lucia (and the late Antonio) Restivo, Lina (Pino) Spano and sister Suor Speranza Sardo in Italy and the late Calogero (Angela) Sardo in Argentina. Brother-in-law to Gina (Gaetano) Insalaco, Antonio (Maddalena) Abbate, the late Maria Abbate and the late Rosario (and the late Dina) Abbate. Sam was incredibly devoted to his family, always putting his wife, children and grandchildren first. He loved singing to his children and grandchildren, cooking, gardening, attending dinner dances, and entertaining family and friends at his home with many pool parties over the years. He cherished every moment with his grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face with their mere presence. Sam will always be remembered for his kind heart and giving nature, his creativity, strength and resiliency. Sam faced whatever came his way with courage and optimism, always guided by his determination to be with those he loved the most - his family and friends. We would like to thank all of our aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends for all of the memories with our father and the joy you brought to his life. We will cherish those memories forever. Dr. Nathoo, Dr. Kitching and to all of the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for our father over the years, we thank you for all that you do. Due to Covid-19 the family will be celebrating Sam's life privately. Mass to be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sam can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Parkinson Canada, or  Canadian Cancer Society . Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca "E poi...ogni tanto alzo gli occhi al cielo e ti penso."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
In loving memory of my brother. I will love you and miss you always.
Maria Stesl
Sister
July 22, 2020
My uncle Sam he was so giving so caring always there for everyone. I always wondered why I loved the old 60's 70's music it and I just recently realized it was because of him. Back in those days kids were allowed to go to weddings and it was those times he would show me how to dance. He loved music and always enjoying life....something that he taught me. He truly was an amazing family man, but his family extended to his nieces and nephews too. Such a kind hearted man who was always there for everyone. Our greatest laugh was how we just keep looking younger and younger...i miss you so much I looked up to you like my father. I am so grateful for all the memories, I will cherish them. I love you uncle Sam forever
Josie Tilbury
Family
