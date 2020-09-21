1/1
Salvatore Senia
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Salvatore who passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 87, on September 19, 2020. Cherished husband of Pina Senia (Macaluso) for 63 years. Loving father of Louie Senia, Leonardo and his wife Yolanda Senia. Loving nonno of Jonathan, Jessica, Anthony, Leanna. Son of the late, Luigi and Anna Senia. Dearest brother and brother-in-law of the Maddalena, Maria and the late Giovanni. Vincenza, Sylvia, Elvira, Lina, Beatrice and the late Concetta, Maria and Luigi. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and in Sicily. Salvatore was long standing member of the Trinacria Sports club since 1958. Visitation will be held at the FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton Street East on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. A Funeral Mass will take place at All Souls Church on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. Forever in our hearts and always in our prayers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

